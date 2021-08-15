Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading Up 9%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) shares were up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29.

About Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or waste water.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Dais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.