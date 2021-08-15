Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of DDOG opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -796.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $137.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.24.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $935,220.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 343,644 shares in the company, valued at $29,216,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 955,208 shares of company stock worth $117,577,401 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

