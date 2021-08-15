DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 239,889 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.