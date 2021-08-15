DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $169,000 Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLOV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $8.22 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

