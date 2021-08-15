David Helgason Sells 12,742 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $1,586,761.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

U opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion and a PE ratio of -111.09.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on U shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

