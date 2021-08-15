Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.40

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 1979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

