Decentral Games (DG) Hits Market Cap of $71.58 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $238.29 or 0.00500431 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $71.58 million and $1.35 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 53.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00137975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00154779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.86 or 0.99932685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.02 or 0.00875765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.23 or 0.06901244 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,395 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.