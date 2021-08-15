DeFiSocial Gaming Price Hits $687.32 on Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00139248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00155253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.60 or 1.00006329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.73 or 0.00877905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.17 or 0.06981898 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

