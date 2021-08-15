Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €149.30 by Kepler Capital Markets

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €149.30 ($175.65) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.89 ($191.64).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion and a PE ratio of -16.56. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €118.50.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

