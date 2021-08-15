Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,075,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,589,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,544,000 after purchasing an additional 907,647 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 212,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 170,519 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 62,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

