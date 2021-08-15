Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $26.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.73.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.