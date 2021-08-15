Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 80.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock
opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.34.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
