Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,182,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,876,000 after purchasing an additional 969,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244,762 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996,234 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

