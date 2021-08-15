Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of €138.00 ($162.35).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

