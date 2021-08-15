Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $21.93 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

