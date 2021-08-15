dForce Market Cap Hits $24.92 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. dForce has a market cap of $24.92 million and $4.39 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00868404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00104434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00044241 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

