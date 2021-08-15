Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Decreased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.52. 260,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,454. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

