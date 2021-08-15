DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Cut to $10.50

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.93.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after buying an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,363,000 after purchasing an additional 361,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

