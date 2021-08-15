Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce sales of $77.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.50 million and the highest is $77.87 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $307.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $686.98 million, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

