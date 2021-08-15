Digitex City (DGTX) Achieves Market Cap of $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00857351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00106479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044238 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.