Digitex Token Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

