digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Update

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DIGI opened at $0.02 on Friday. digitiliti has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of digitiliti in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Digitiliti, Inc engages in the development and provision of archiving and information management technologies. The company was founded on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Marysville, WA.

