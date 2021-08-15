DMM: Governance Price Tops $0.0568 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.85 million and $803,657.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

