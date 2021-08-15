DMM: Governance Price Tops $0.0568 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.85 million and $803,657.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 10% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057114 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015722 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00855859 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105867 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044213 BTC.
About DMM: Governance
According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “
