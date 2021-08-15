Domani Wealth LLC Sells 14,096 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

