Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.85. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$12.49, with a volume of 86,584 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$405.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.65.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.