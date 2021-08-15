DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect DouYu International to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DouYu International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.45 on Friday. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOYU. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

