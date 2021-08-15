Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 37.0% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 701,749 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 14.1% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 101,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

DVD stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Dover Motorsports has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.