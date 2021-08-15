Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives $17.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of DREUF opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

