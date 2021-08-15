Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $106.00 on Friday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.50.
In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
