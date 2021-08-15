Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $106.00 on Friday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.50.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

