Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 1,207 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

