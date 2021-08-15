Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.