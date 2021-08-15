Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $458,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.23. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.94.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

