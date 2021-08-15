Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

