Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $48.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

