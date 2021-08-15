Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €43.82 ($51.55) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 1 year high of €44.00 ($51.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 150.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is €35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

