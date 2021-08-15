DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Acquires $48,983.05 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41.

NYSE:DXC opened at $41.23 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after purchasing an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

