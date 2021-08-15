Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the July 15th total of 723,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $173,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dyadic International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dyadic International by 400.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 42,277 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dyadic International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dyadic International by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Dyadic International by 41.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

