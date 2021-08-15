Dynamite (DYNMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93,195.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $214,830.56 and approximately $93,195.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 785,609 coins and its circulating supply is 390,362 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

