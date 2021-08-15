Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
EAXR stock remained flat at $$3.97 during trading on Friday. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04.
About Ealixir
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.