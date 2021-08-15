Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EAXR stock remained flat at $$3.97 during trading on Friday. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

