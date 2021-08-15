EasyFi Price Up 62.9% Over Last 7 Days (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $6.75 or 0.00014669 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

