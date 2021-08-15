Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the July 15th total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 36.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 200.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 309,501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

NYSEAMERICAN EVV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 318,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,029. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

