Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 172.1% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 138,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,851. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 66.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 95,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

