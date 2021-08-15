ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Standpoint Research

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lifted by Standpoint Research to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

Shares of ECN opened at C$10.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.64. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.89 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 963.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 784.03%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

