Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report $5.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $62.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $21.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $31.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

