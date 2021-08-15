Eight Capital Lowers Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 54.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.98. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

