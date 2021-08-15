Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.15. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34.

About Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, with interests in the real estate sector in India and in the medical instruments sector in Israel. It operates through the Medical Instruments segment and the Lands in India segment. The Medical Instruments segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems through indirect holdings in INSIGHTEC Ltd., a company operating in the life sciences sector.

