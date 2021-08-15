Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EFC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of EFC opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 142.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

