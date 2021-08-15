Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Posts Earnings Results

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. Embraer updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 4,006,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,514. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

