Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $15.49. Embraer shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 33,390 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 506.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,678 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

