Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EMA has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.91.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMA opened at C$59.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$57.57. The company has a market cap of C$15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$59.62.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0857872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.